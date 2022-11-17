Arizona men’s basketball vs. Utah Tech: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The Arizona Wildcats play their final warmup game before the Maui Invitational when they host the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Utah Tech game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 29-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah Tech on?

Arizona-Utah Tech will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Utah Tech online?

The stream of Arizona-Utah Tech can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Utah Tech on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah Tech on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Utah Tech?

