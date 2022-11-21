Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 14 in Associated Press poll

There was a fair amount of movement in the latest Associated Press Top 25, but Arizona stood firm in its spot. Don’t expect that to be the case a week from now after the Wildcats come back from Maui.

The UA remained No. 14 in the latest AP poll, not budging following a week where it played one game and easily beat Utah Tech 104-77.

The Wildcats are the highest-ranked Pac-12 school, though, after UCLA dropped from 8th to 19th following an 0-2 showing at the MGM Main Event tourney in Las Vegas where it fell to No. 16 Illinois and No. 7 Baylor. No other Pac-12 schools are in the Top 25, with ASU (seven points) and Oregon (four) the only ones getting votes.

Arizona opens play in the Maui Invitational on Monday night against Cincinnati, but its other two games could be against ranked foes. The Wildcats will face either Ohio State or No. 17 San Diego State on Tuesday, while Wednesday’s matchup would be against No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton, No. 21 Texas Tech or Louisville.

The other two ranked teams on the UA’s upcoming schedule are No. 11 Indiana (Dec. 10 in Las Vegas) and No. 22 Tennessee (Dec. 17 at McKale Center).