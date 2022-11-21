Arizona women’s basketball continues to climb in Associated Press poll

Arizona women’s basketball’s win over Long Beach State may not have been easy, but it improved the Wildcats’ record to 4-0 in the young season. That was good enough to push them three places higher in the rankings to No. 15 in the third week of the Associated Press Top 25.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina and Stanford are 1-2 in the women's AP Top 25, followed by UConn, Ohio St and Iowa St; Indiana, North Carolina jump into top 10.



See the full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqcQRqv pic.twitter.com/viWUue6WqV — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 21, 2022

Arizona defeated Loyola Marymount and LBSU over the weekend, scoring 87 and 86 points, respectively. That helped it improve from the No. 18 spot in the rankings that it occupied last week. It was the second straight week the Wildcats have moved up after going from No. 19 to No. 18 last week.

The Wildcats are one of five Pac-12 teams in the Top 25. The others are No. 2 Stanford, No. 17 Utah, No. 18 Oregon, and No. 20 UCLA. Stanford stayed at No. 2 after losing a close game to No. 1 South Carolina, while UCLA debuted in this year’s Top 25 by defeating then-No. 11 Tennessee.

There were several huge shifts in the rankings this week. Utah made the biggest climb by jumping eight spots after making its debut at No. 25 last week.

Texas, which has started the year 1-3 after coming in ranked No. 3, dropped 16 spots to No. 19. The second-largest drop was Tennessee’s 12-place plunge to No. 23 after starting the season 2-3. Oklahoma completely dropped out of the poll after being ranked No. 16 last week. The Sooners are first in the “others receiving votes” list, amounting to a 10-spot decline.