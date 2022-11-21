Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati game thread

It’s GameDay!

The Arizona Wildcats begin play at the Maui Invitational by taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Cincinnati game time, details:

Date: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 Time: 9:30 p.m. PT

9:30 p.m. PT Location: Lahaina Civic Center; Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center; Lahaina, Hawaii Odds: Arizona is listed as a 9.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 78 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Cincinnati on?

Arizona-Cincinnati will be televised on ESPN2. John Schriffren (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fischback (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Cincinnati online?

The stream of Arizona-Cincinnati can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Cincinnati on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Cincinnati on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Cincinnati?

