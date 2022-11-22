Arizona men’s basketball vs. San Diego State game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face an old foe in the Maui Invitational when they face the 17th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals.

The UA (4-0) hasn’t faced SDSU (4-0) since the finals of the 2018 Maui tourney, won by the Wildcats. Arizona has claimed the last four meetings and are 16-5 all-time against the Aztecs.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-San Diego State game time, details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 Time: 8:30 p.m. PT

8:30 p.m. PT Location: Lahaina Civic Center; Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center; Lahaina, Hawaii Odds: Arizona is listed as a 1.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 51 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-San Diego State on?

Arizona-San Diego State will be televised on ESPN. Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-San Diego State online?

The stream of Arizona-San Diego State can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-San Diego State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-San Diego State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-San Diego State?

