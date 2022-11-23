 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona men’s basketball vs. Creighton: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s GameDay!

The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats trying to claim the Maui Invitational title when they face the 10th-ranked Creighton Blue Jays.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Creighton game time, details:

  • Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
  • Time: 3 p.m. PT
  • Location: Lahaina Civic Center; Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Odds: Arizona is listed as a 2-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 57 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Creighton on?

Arizona-Creighton will be televised on ESPN. Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Creighton online?

The stream of Arizona-Creighton can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Creighton on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Creighton on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Creighton?

Arizona-Creighton pregame coverage:

