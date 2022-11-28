Arizona women’s basketball moves up one spot in Associated Press Top 25

A clean sweep in San Diego helped Arizona women’s basketball continue it rise up the Associated Press Top 25. The Wildcats moved up a spot to No. 14 in the fourth week of the poll. They have moved up each week after starting the season ranked No. 19.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina, Stanford, UConn top women's AP Top 25; Louisville out of top 10 for first time in five years.



Arizona defeated California Baptist (2-4) and San Diego (4-3) last weekend. It improved the Wildcats to 6-0 on the season.

Arizona will next face New Mexico in Albuquerque before hosting Kansas, which is still receiving votes from the media. Their other nonconference opponent that is getting love from the voters is Baylor, which held steady at No. 21 despite a loss to Michigan. The Wolverines moved up five spots to No. 17 this week.

When Pac-12 season kicks off for the Wildcats at the end of December, they will begin facing a gauntlet of ranked teams. The Stanford Cardinal remained at No. 2 this week. UCLA moved up five spots to No. 15 and Utah is one place behind at No. 16. Oregon dropped one spot to No. 19 this week. Arizona faces those teams seven times once league play starts.

South Carolina remains at No. 1 in the poll with all 29 first-place votes.