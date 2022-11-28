Kailyn Gilbert named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Arizona women’s basketball took home its first weekly award of the conference season when the media voted Wildcat guard Kailyn Gilbert Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. It was the first freshman of the week honor for an Arizona player since Cate Reese received the last of her three awards on Jan. 28, 2019.

Gilbert helped the short-handed Wildcats win two games at the Dana on Mission Bay Thanksgiving Classic. She averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 steals. She shot 52.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

With starting point guard Shaina Pellington out with an injured ankle, Gilbert led Arizona with 25 points against California Baptist on Nov. 25. She added four rebounds, two assists, and a steal to that stat line.

Gilbert ended the weekend averaging in double figures by scoring 10 against San Diego on Nov. 26. She also had five rebounds, two assists, and two steals against the Toreros.