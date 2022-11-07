Arizona men’s basketball vs. Nicholls: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The Arizona Wildcats open the 2022-23 college basketball season at home against the Nicholls Colonels.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Nicholls game time, details:

Date: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

7:30 p.m. PT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 24-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning

Which TV channel is Arizona-Nicholls on?

Arizona-Ncholls will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Nicholls online?

The stream of Arizona-Nicholls can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Nicholls on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Nicholls on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Nicholls?

Arizona-Nicholls pregame coverage: