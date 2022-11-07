Arizona men’s basketball vs. Nicholls: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The Arizona Wildcats open the 2022-23 college basketball season at home against the Nicholls Colonels.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Nicholls game time, details:
- Date: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
- Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 24-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning
Which TV channel is Arizona-Nicholls on?
Arizona-Ncholls will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Nicholls online?
The stream of Arizona-Nicholls can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Nicholls on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Nicholls on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Nicholls?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
