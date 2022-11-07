Arizona men’s basketball vs. Nicholls game thread

It’s GameDay!

The Arizona Wildcats open the 2022-23 college basketball season at home against the Nicholls Colonels.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Nicholls game time, details:

Date: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

7:30 p.m. PT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 24-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning

Which TV channel is Arizona-Nicholls on?

Arizona-Ncholls will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Nicholls online?

The stream of Arizona-Nicholls can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Nicholls on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Nicholls on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Nicholls?

