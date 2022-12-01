 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona men’s basketball at Utah: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s GameDay!

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats open Pac-12 play on the road against the Utah Utes.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Utah game time, details:

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. PT
  • Location: Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Odds: Arizona is listed as a 7-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 70 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?

Arizona-Utah will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?

The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Utah?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Utah pregame coverage:

