Arizona men’s basketball at Utah: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats open Pac-12 play on the road against the Utah Utes.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Utah game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
- Time: 6:30 p.m. PT
- Location: Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 7-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 70 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?
Arizona-Utah will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?
The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Utah?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Utah pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play at Utah
- Sean Miller opens up about leaving Arizona, says program is in a ‘better place’ without him
- Big jump in rankings not changing Arizona’s approach entering Pac-12 play
- Arizona’s Oumar Ballo named Pac-12 Player of the Week
- Arizona men’s basketball jumps to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25
- What we learned from Arizona’s Maui Invitational tournament title
