Arizona men’s basketball at Utah game thread

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats open Pac-12 play on the road against the Utah Utes.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Utah game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. PT Location: Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah

Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah Odds: Arizona is listed as a 7-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 70 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?

Arizona-Utah will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?

The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Utah?

