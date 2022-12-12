Arizona women’s basketball tumbles in Associated Press Top 25, NET rankings after loss to Kansas

Their first loss of the season cost Arizona women’s basketball. A lot. The Wildcats tumbled eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and even further in the NET after losing big to Kansas last weekend.

Arizona went from No. 12 to No. 20 in the AP poll this week, becoming the last of the five Pac-12 teams in the poll. For most of the season, they were the highest-ranked behind Stanford.

The Cardinal are still ranked No. 2. They have been joined in the Top 10 by UCLA, which now sits at No. 10. Utah is not far behind, coming in at No. 13, and Oregon is tied with Creighton at 16th.

After beating Arizona and Wichita State, Kansas finally debuted in the Top 25 at No. 22.

A bigger blow came in the NET, which will eventually help determine who gets into the NCAA Tournament and hosts the opening rounds. After sitting in the teens for most of the season, Arizona is now No. 34.

The Cardinal is at No. 2 and Utah joins them in the top 10 at No. 6. Oregon comes in at No. 17, and UCLA follows the Ducks at No. 22. Arizona has even fallen behind USC, which sits just ahead of the Wildcats at No. 33. Colorado is not far behind at No. 36 to wrap up the group of Pac-12 teams in the top 50 of the NET.

The Wildcats will next face Texas Southern as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. That game will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14 before Arizona heads off to Dallas to face No. 18 Baylor in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Dec. 18.