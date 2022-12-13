Arizona men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game time, details:
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
- Time: 6:30 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: KenPom gives the Wildcats a 98 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on?
Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi online?
The stream of Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christican be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christion the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ?
