Arizona men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game time, details:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 Time: 6:30 p.m. MT

6:30 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: KenPom gives the Wildcats a 98 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on?

Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi online?

The stream of Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christican be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christion the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ?

