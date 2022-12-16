SB Nation Reacts: Arizona men’s basketball has a clear MVP

Our fans have spoken, and they’ve got a clear choice for who Arizona’s MVP has been so far in men’s basketball.

SB Nation polls readers earlier this week about which Wildcats meant most to the team’s 9-1 start and No. 9 AP ranking, and there was an overwhelming winner in the voting:

Tubelis is leading Arizona in scoring, at 20.2 points per game, and in Tuesday’s 99-61 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi became the 53rd player in UA history to reach 1,000 career points. The 6-foot-11 junior is shooting 60.6 percent and pulling down 8.6 rebounds per game.

Arizona will face No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s game in Knoxville, which the Wildcats lost 77-73.

