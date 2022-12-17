Arizona men’s basketball vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats get a chance to avenge last year’s first loss when they host the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Tennessee game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
- Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 3.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 48 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Tennessee on?
Arizona-Tennessee will be televised on ESPN2. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will broadcast the game. You can also find the game on Sling, if that’s your thing.
How can I watch Arizona-Tennessee online?
The stream of Arizona-Tennessee can be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Tennessee on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Tennessee on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Tennessee?
Arizona-Tennessee pregame coverage:
