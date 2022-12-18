Cate Reese’s second straight double-double leads No. 20 Arizona to victory over No. 18 Baylor

After the Arizona Wildcats’ showing against Kansas in McKale Center on Dec. 8, it would be understandable to be worried about how the team would fare against fellow Big 12 member Baylor. No need to worry. Cate Reese’s second straight double-double helped lift the Wildcats to its first win over a ranked team this season with a 75-54 win over the Bears.

Even better, they did it on national TV in front of the poll voters.

Reese was tough from the start, grabbing seven rebounds in the first quarter. That exceeded her 6.6 RPG average in just the first 10 minutes. She ended the game with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and one assist.

After not starting in Arizona’s previous game, Shaina Pellington returned to the starting five with a vengeance. She led the Wildcats with 18 points and eight assists while going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She added four rebounds and tied Esmery Martinez for the team lead with three steals.

Martinez narrowly missed her second straight double-double with eight points and a game-high 15 rebounds. She threw in an assist and two blocks, as well as her three steals, to fill the stat sheet.

Jade Loville was the third Wildcat in double figures with 16 points. She did it on an efficient 6-of-12 shooting including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. She also had two assists, a block, and a steal.

Lauren Fields and Helena Pueyo both added to the offense with eight and seven points, respectively.

Most importantly, Arizona was tough on defense. They held the Bears to 32.8 percent shooting, including 26.1 percent from beyond the arc. That was below Baylor’s 46.5 percent field goal and 33.5 percent three-point shooting this season.

The Wildcats forced 19 turnovers. They converted those at a high rate, getting 25 points off turnovers.

Baylor came in with seven players averaging double figures. Against Arizona, the Bears had just two reach that plateau. Jaden Owens had 15 points and Sarah Andrews contributed 14.

This story will be updated.