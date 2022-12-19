Arizona men’s basketball moves up to No. 5 in Associated Press Top 25

Another win over a ranked team, another uptick in the national rankings.

Arizona has climbed to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up four spots from the previous week thanks to a pair of wins including Saturday’s 75-70 victory over then-No. 6 Tennessee.

The Wildcats (10-1) are in the Top 10 for the fourth consecutive week, having been as high as No. 4. They have four victories over teams ranked at the time of their meeting, two en route to winning the Maui Invitational in November and December wins over Tennessee (now No. 8) and Indiana (No. 18).

Arizona is one of three Pac-12 schools ranked. UCLA (10-2) jumped up to 13th after wins over ranked Maryland and Kentucky squads, while ASU (11-1) enters at No. 25. TheSun Devils, whom Arizona visits on Dec. 31, are ranked for the first time since December 2021.

The UA has two games this week, hosting Montana State on Tuesday and Morgan State on Thursday. The Wildcats have won 25 straight games at McKale Center.