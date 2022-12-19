Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 18 in Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Baylor

Defeating Baylor in Dallas on Sunday did more than improve the Arizona Wildcats’ record to 8-1 on the season. It also helped the team move up two spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 that was released on Monday.

Arizona dropped eight spots after losing big to Kansas on Dec. 8. A big win over the Baylor Bears helped it recover some of that lost ground.

The Wildcats dominated Baylor in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. The game had an impact on both teams’ fortunes in the poll. Baylor dropped six spots from No. 18 to No. 24.

Arizona remains one of five Pac-12 teams in the AP poll. Stanford retained its spot at No. 2. Despite winning its game last week, UCLA dropped one spot to take the Bruins out of the top 10. They now sit at No. 11. Utah follows them closely at No. 12 while Oregon stayed at No. 16.

The Wildcats will face UT Arlington before on Wednesday, Dec. 21 then break for the holidays. After that, they will finally return to McKale Center to begin Pac-12 play against Arizona State on Dec. 29.

