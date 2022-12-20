 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona men’s basketball vs. Montana State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
/ new
arizona-wildcats-basketball-montana-state-bobcats-tv-info-odds-streaming-online-time-big-sky-pac12 Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Montana State Bobcats.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Montana State game time, details:

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. MT
  • Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
  • Odds: Arizona is listed as a 21-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Montana State on?

Arizona-Montana State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Montana State online?

The stream of Arizona-Montana State be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Montana State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Montana State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Montana State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Montana State pregame coverage:

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...