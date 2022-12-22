Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Morgan State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Time: 6 p.m. MT

6 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: KenPom gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Morgan State on?

Arizona-Morgan State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Casey Jacobsen (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Morgan State online?

The stream of Arizona-Morgan State be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Montana State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Montana State?

Arizona-Montana State pregame coverage: