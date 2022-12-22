Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears, the final nonconference game before Pac-12 play resumes next week.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Morgan State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Time: 6 p.m. MT

6 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 30.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Morgan State on?

Arizona-Morgan State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Morgan State online?

The stream of Arizona-Morgan State be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Montana State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Montana State?

