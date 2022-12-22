Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State game thread

It’s GameDay!
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears, the final nonconference game before Pac-12 play resumes next week.
Here's everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Morgan State game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 30.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Morgan State on?
Arizona-Morgan State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Morgan State online?
The stream of Arizona-Morgan State be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Montana State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Montana State?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
