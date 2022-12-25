Aaron Gordon puts on Christmas dunk show, leads Nuggets to win over Suns

Aaron Gordon may be over the NBA dunk contest, but NBA on Christmas Day became the Aaron Gordon dunk show late Sunday night.

The former Arizona Wildcats star delivered one of the best in-game dunks of the NBA season, posterizing Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet late in the Denver Nuggets’ 128-125 overtime win.

AARON GORDON DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE



NUGGETS LEAD ON ABC/ESPN #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/n0jn4qqaiX — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2022

The dunk was originally called a charge, but Shamet’s proximity to the restricted area triggered a review, during which time the referees determined Shamet was leaning.

This is the LeBron James charge in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals redux: Not actually all that close to the restricted area, but he was leaning and once they review, that's fair game. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) December 26, 2022

The referees awarded Gordon the two points plus a free throw. Though Gordon missed the ensuing free throw, the basket ultimately put the game out of reach for Phoenix.

The game featured a trio of former Arizona Pac-12 Freshmen of the Year. Gordon (2014) posted a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Deandre Ayton (2018) had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Suns. Zeke Nnaji (2019) played nine minutes for the Nuggets without scoring a point.

Gordon’s overtime poster was one of several impressive dunks from the 27-year old.

The most casual reverse by AG pic.twitter.com/4uGFNB2kh0 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 26, 2022

AARON GORDON ON THE ALLEY OOP



NUGGETS ARE MAKING A Q4 RUN ON ABC/ESPN#NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/cTv6VewqOo — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2022

AG went UP for that one pic.twitter.com/0DyXC9qY4W — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 26, 2022

When the world wakes up from its Christmas Day slumber Monday, this will be the dunk talked about the most.

This photo of Aaron Gordon's dunk pic.twitter.com/8y2WkgSRJf — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2022