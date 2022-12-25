 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Gordon puts on Christmas dunk show, leads Nuggets to win over Suns

By Ezra Amacher
aaron-gordon-denver-nuggets-dunks-christmas-day-phoenix-suns-nba-arizona-wildcats-basketball Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Aaron Gordon may be over the NBA dunk contest, but NBA on Christmas Day became the Aaron Gordon dunk show late Sunday night.

The former Arizona Wildcats star delivered one of the best in-game dunks of the NBA season, posterizing Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet late in the Denver Nuggets’ 128-125 overtime win.

The dunk was originally called a charge, but Shamet’s proximity to the restricted area triggered a review, during which time the referees determined Shamet was leaning.

The referees awarded Gordon the two points plus a free throw. Though Gordon missed the ensuing free throw, the basket ultimately put the game out of reach for Phoenix.

The game featured a trio of former Arizona Pac-12 Freshmen of the Year. Gordon (2014) posted a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Deandre Ayton (2018) had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Suns. Zeke Nnaji (2019) played nine minutes for the Nuggets without scoring a point.

Gordon’s overtime poster was one of several impressive dunks from the 27-year old.

When the world wakes up from its Christmas Day slumber Monday, this will be the dunk talked about the most.

