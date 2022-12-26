Arizona women’s basketball remains at No. 18 in Associated Press poll

Arizona women’s basketball stayed put at No. 18 in the Associated Press poll after beating UT Arlington last week.

Arizona is coming off a 78-59 road victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks last Wednesday. That followed a 75-54 neutral court win over Baylor, which is now ranked No. 23.

The Wildcats (10-1) received 238 votes in the poll compared to 217 votes the prior week.

Arizona is one five Pac-12 teams ranked, joining No. 2 Stanford, No. 10 UCLA, No. 11 Utah and No. 17 Oregon.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina women ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 27th consecutive week, fifth longest streak ever.



South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play Thursday when it hosts rival ASU (7-4) at 6 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Network. The Wildcats then travel to the Bay Area, where they’ll face Cal (9-3) Saturday at 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona concludes the Bay Area trip with a Jan. 2 meeting at Stanford. That game will tip at 12:30 p.m. and will also be aired on Pac-12 Network.