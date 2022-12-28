Arizona commit Jamari Phillips transfers to Phoenix-area prep school for senior season

Phoenix’s proliferation of prep schools has greatly benefitted Arizona over the years, and now a future Wildcat is heading there to finish his high school career.

Jamari Phillips, a 4-star shooting guard from California, is transferring from Modesto Christian to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler for the 2023 season.

AZ Compass would like to welcome 6’3” 2024 4⭐ Jamari Phillips to the program! pic.twitter.com/OSMcMel7LA — AZ Compass Prep (@AZCompass_Prep) December 28, 2022

Phillips committed to the UA on Dec. 18, shortly after completing an official visit that included watching Arizona’s win over then-No. 6 Tennessee. He is the Wildcats’ first commit in the Class of 2024, in which he’s 25th overall in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Compass Prep is where Arizona freshman guard Kylan Boswell played last season as a high school junior. Boswell reclassified into the 2022 recruiting class over the summer to join Arizona early.

Phillips will be the fourth UA recruit in the past seven years to play for a Phoenix-area prep school. Besides he and Boswell, Dalen Terry and Deandre Ayton also finished their high school careers in those basketball-centric institutions.