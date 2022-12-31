Arizona men's basketball at ASU: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats return to Pac-12 play by visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 Time: 12 p.m. MT

12 p.m. MT Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tucson, Ariz.

Desert Financial Arena; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 6-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 66 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-Morgan State will be televised on Fox. Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will broadcast the game remotely.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-ASU pregame coverage: