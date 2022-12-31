Arizona men's basketball at ASU: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats return to Pac-12 play by visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- Time: 12 p.m. MT
- Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 6-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 66 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?
Arizona-ASU will be televised on Fox. Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will broadcast the game remotely.
How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?
The stream of Arizona-ASU be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-ASU the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-ASU?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-ASU pregame coverage:
