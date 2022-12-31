Arizona men's basketball at ASU game thread

It’s GameDay!
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats return to Pac-12 play by visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- Time: 12 p.m. MT
- Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 6-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 66 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?
Arizona-ASU will be televised on Fox. Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will broadcast the game remotely.
How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?
The stream of Arizona-ASU be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-ASU the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-ASU?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-ASU pregame coverage:
