Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play their Pac-12 home opener against the California Golden Bears, looking to avoid an 0-2 start to league competition after winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles a season ago.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Cal game time, details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 Time: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 24-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 98 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?

Arizona-Cal will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?

The stream of Arizona-Cal can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Cal?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

