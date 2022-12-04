Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal game thread

It’s GameDay!
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play their Pac-12 home opener against the California Golden Bears, looking to avoid an 0-2 start to league competition after winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles a season ago.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Cal game time, details:
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
- Time: 3 p.m. PT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 23.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 98 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?
Arizona-Cal will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?
The stream of Arizona-Cal can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Cal on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Cal?
Arizona-Cal pregame coverage:
