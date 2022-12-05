Arizona men slip, women climb in latest AP basketball polls

One team had the inevitable fall that comes with the first loss of the season, while the other continues to rise slowly but surely.

The Arizona men’s basketball team dropped six spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, to No. 10, with the UA women jumping up two places to No. 12.

The UA men (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) fell due to Thursday’s 81-66 loss at Utah, which earned AP votes and is unofficially 31st in the latest poll. The Wildcats rebounded to beat winless Cal by 13 on Sunday, and next play Saturday in Las Vegas against No. 14 Indiana.

The UA women (7-0) played only once last week, a 77-60 victory Sunday at New Mexico behind Jade Loville’s 27 points. The Wildcats next play Thursday at home against Kansas, which sits at No. 26 in terms of vote points.

Arizona is one of two ranked men’s teams, with No. 19 UCLA the other. ASU and Utah are also getting votes. On the women’s side, the Pac-12 is represented by the UA as well as No. 2 Stanford, No. 13 UCLA, No. 15 Utah and No. 17 Oregon.