Arizona women’s basketball blown out by Kansas in first real test of the season

Arizona had not been tested in the early season. The Wildcats’ game against Kansas was the first team ranked above No. 129 in the NET that Arizona faced in the early going. With a majority of the Wildcats having never played as a ranked team against another team that should be ranked, it was a new experience for almost the whole roster.

Among the starters, only Shaina Pellington and Cate Reese were on the roster when the Wildcats played for a national title two years ago. Of the healthy players on the bench, only Helena Pueyo and Madi Conner were on that team. Most of the team wasn’t even here last season. They didn’t look like they were ready as the Jayhawks blew them out 77-50.

Reese was ready. The fifth-year senior looked like the only one who was. Only four Arizona players scored in the first half. Reese had nine of the Wildcats’ 22 points. No one else had more than the five scored by Pellington and Jade Loville.

When Reese went to the bench with two fouls with over four minutes to go in the first half, the Jayhawks took off and never looked back. They went on an 8-0 run to end the half. Arizona didn’t score for over 3:30 as the second quarter ended with the visitors up by six.

In the second half, KU picked up where it left off. The Jayhawks outscored the Wildcats 26-11 in the third quarter and 23-17 in the fourth.

Arizona shot 30.9 percent from the floor and 19 percent from 3. At the free-throw line, the Wildcats were just 4-9 while the Jayhawks were 16-18.

