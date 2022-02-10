Arizona men’s basketball at Washington State game thead

It’s game day!

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) continues a 3-game road trip by taking on the Washington State Cougars (14-7, 7-3).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-WSU game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: Friel Court; Pullman, Wash.

Friel Court; Pullman, Wash. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 7-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 70 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-WSU on?

Arizona-WSU will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Barry Tompkins (play-by-play) and Dan Belluomini (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-WSU online?

The stream of Arizona-WSU can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-WSU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-WSU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-WSU?

