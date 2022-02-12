Arizona men’s basketball at Washington game thread

It’s game day!

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) go for a 3-game sweep on their latest road trip when they visit the Washington Huskies (14-9, 8-4).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021

4 p.m. MST

4 p.m. MST Location: American Airlines Arena; Seattle, Wash.

American Airlines Arena; Seattle, Wash. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 92 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-WSU will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Elise Woodward (play-by-play) and Eldridge Recanser (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: