Arizona men’s basketball at Washington game thread

It’s game day!
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) go for a 3-game sweep on their latest road trip when they visit the Washington Huskies (14-9, 8-4).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Washington game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021
- Time: 4 p.m. MST
- Location: American Airlines Arena; Seattle, Wash.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 92 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?
Arizona-WSU will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Elise Woodward (play-by-play) and Eldridge Recanser (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Loading comments...