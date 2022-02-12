What Tommy Lloyd and Azuolas Tubelis said after Arizona’s win at Washington

The Arizona Wildcats won their sixth straight game, third in six days on the road, beating Washington 92-68 on Saturday afternoon despite trailing by 14 points midway through the first half.

Fourth-ranked UA (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) has won nine games away from home this season, with six of its seven road wins by 10 or more points and four by 20 or more.

Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Tommy Lloyd and forward Azuolas Tubelis, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds, had to say about the win in Seattle:

Lloyd on Arizona’s latest slow start: “Washington gets a ton of credit, they came out and they were playing extremely hard and they got some shots to fall early, and we were a little bit back on our heels. And their zone was really aggressive, so it just took us a little bit of time to work ourselves into that game.”

On what was the key to getting back on track: “I think just being a little tougher, and not running your offense at half court. You can’t run a zone offense at half court. You got to press up, get closer that 3-point line, find those gaps inside, and once it’s inside, it’s hard. You got to make plays.”

On going to Tubelis early and often: “It was nothing intentional. Zu plays in the high post, and a lot of times (in) that zone that’s the hot receiver. Now once that hot receiver gets the ball he’s got to make another play usually, so he did a good job finishing shots today, or setting other guys up.”

On figuring out Terrell Brown: “He’s had our number both first halves. He’s a really good player, and then we kind of settled in. Early I think we were maybe leaving our defender too much on an island and he was able to get some advantages. Then we were kind of able to squeeze him off and create a little bit more help and give him less space. And hey, playing the way he plays takes a lot of effort and energy. You can wear a guy down over the course of the game, too. We might have tweaked a rotation here and there, stuff like that, but nothing significant. I just felt like he didn’t look to create as many opportunities for himself either.”

Tubelis on Arizona’s offense: “We knew that they will plays zone almost all game, because they played that at home, at our place. We knew where we can attack them, where the weaknesses are. We did a great job finding our guys below the rim, and we found open guys on (the) 3-point line. We just shared the ball like always and scored easy baskets.”

On Brown scoring 29 points: “We knew that he would score because he’s a very good player. I played with him. It doesn’t really matter for us, because we just want to win the game.”