Arizona men’s basketball jumps to No. 3 in Associated Press Top 25

Arizona is playing some of its best basketball of the season, and now it’s back to its highest point in the rankings.

The Wildcats are ranked third in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up from No. 4 in the previous poll after pulling off a 3-0 week on the road. It’s the second time this season the UA has been ranked third, having been there in late January before losing at UCLA.

Arizona (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) received 1,370 votes, 20 more than No. 4 Kentucky but 43 fewer than Auburn, which dropped from No. 1 after losing at Arkansas last week. The Tigers got four first-place votes while Gonzaga, back at No. 1, got 56.

It’s the 10th consecutive week Arizona has been in the Top 10, one fewer than its run in 2017.

The UA, which holds a 3-game lead on first place in the Pac-12 with seven games left, hosts last-place Oregon State (3-19, 1-11) on Thursday and then Oregon (16-8, 9-4) on Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay show will be broadcasting live from McKale Center at 9 a.m. MT Saturday.