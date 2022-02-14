Arizona women’s basketball moves down two spots in Associated Press Top 25

The loss to Arizona State on Feb. 11 cost Arizona women’s basketball a little, but not much. The Wildcats moved down two spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday morning.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville remain atop women's AP Top 25; No. 6 Iowa State has best ranking since 2002.



Arizona did not play a solid team game in Tempe but mounted a big comeback to take the four-point loss. The team came back and beat ASU by four in Tucson two days later.

After Oregon lost to Oregon State, it left only Stanford and Arizona in this week’s Top 25 out of the Pac-12. The Cardinal are still No. 2, just behind No. 1 South Carolina.

The Ducks are receiving votes. ASU received one vote for No. 25 giving them one point to land on the “others receiving votes” list.