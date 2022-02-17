Sam Thomas named First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District

If you could create a player who fits the traditional image of a student-athlete, Sam Thomas would be that player. The super senior for Arizona women’s basketball was named First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District for district eight on Thursday morning.

It’s not the first honor for Thomas that recognizes her academic and community involvement as well as her athletic achievements. She was named the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the Elite 90 Award Winner for having the highest GPA among Final Four participants, and a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American last year. She was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team in 2019.

This year, she has been honored as the female recipient of the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup and is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. The Senior CLASS Award has a fan voting component that is still open.

Thomas is in the second year of graduate school after getting her bachelor’s degree following her junior year. She carries a 4.0 GPA in Educational Leadership.