Arizona men’s basketball vs. Oregon State game thread

It’s game day!

The 3rd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) continue their push to a conference title when they host the last-place Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-2).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 17, 2021

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2021 Time: 5:30 p.m. MST

5:30 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 23.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 99.6 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?

Arizona-OSU will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?

The stream of Arizona-OSU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-OSU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: