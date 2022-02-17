Arizona men’s basketball vs. Oregon State game thread

It’s game day!
The 3rd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) continue their push to a conference title when they host the last-place Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-2).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 17, 2021
- Time: 5:30 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 23.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 99.6 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?
Arizona-OSU will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?
The stream of Arizona-OSU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-OSU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- As Arizona men’s basketball approaches stretch run, the worst may be behind Wildcats
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts last-place Oregon State
- Arizona men’s basketball bracketology: How Wildcats sit in NCAA Tournament projections
- Arizona men’s basketball jumps to No. 3 in Associated Press Top 25
