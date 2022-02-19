Arizona men’s basketball vs. Oregon: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day! Doubly so!

The 3rd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 12-1 Pac-12) seek to end a 7-game losing streak to the Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5) in a game that will serve as the backdrop for ESPN’s traveling College GameDay show, which will broadcast live from McKale Center throughout the day.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Oregon game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2021

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2021 Time: 8 p.m. MST

8 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 13-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 94 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?

Arizona-Oregon will be televised on ESPN. Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: