Best moments and signs from ESPN College Gameday’s visit to Arizona

ESPN’s College Gameday visited McKale Center Saturday morning, and Arizona Wildcats fans and students were more than ready to welcome them to Tucson.

Let’s just say the pleasantries ESPN received weren’t always ... pleasant.

Arizona’s fan base has a well-documented agitated relationship with ESPN’s College Gameday crew, dating back to comments Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg made in February 2018 regarding a now refuted ESPN report alleging that FBI wiretaps had Sean Miller discussing a $100,000 payment to secure the signing of Deandre Ayton.

Arizona fans serenaded Bilas with boos as he walked on set Saturday morning, while a few students made light of the situation with a sign that read, “We Paid Players Before It Was Cool.”

Jay Bilas gets booed as he walks to the @CollegeGameDay set pic.twitter.com/cIktNdEU5j — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 19, 2022

Front runners for best signs of the day pic.twitter.com/tfqSh2Ljem — Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) February 19, 2022

Of course, the purpose behind College Gameday’s visit to Tucson was to recognize what this Arizona team has accomplished under first year head coach Tommy Lloyd ahead of UA’s game against Oregon tonight.

As the morning went on, attention turned from the past to the present.

Lloyd and the team made an early appearance, with the players tossing t-shirts to the crowd and later delivering donuts.

Team t-shirt toss pic.twitter.com/alonYIoLEi — AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) February 19, 2022

2023 point guard Kylan Boswell of Chandler was in attendance and sat next to Lloyd for part of the show. Boswell is the No. 2 point guard and No. 11 overall prospect in his class.

Here are some more top moments and signs from College Gameday’s visit to Tucson.