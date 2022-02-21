Arizona women’s basketball drops out of Top 10 in Associated Press Top 25

The loss at Washington State was a tough one for Arizona women’s basketball. Not because the Cougars aren’t a good team, but the loss of Cate Reese for an unknown period of time with only one week left in the regular season was a blow for the Wildcats. It also hit the team hard in the latest Associated Press poll. Arizona took its largest drop of the year, falling four spots to No. 12 after a 1-1 road trip to the state of Washington.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina unanimous No. 1 in women's AP Top 25; Mulkey moves LSU into top 10 for first time since 2009.



Full poll: https://t.co/XMkgUAR1Jb pic.twitter.com/FDBYidkfvQ — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 21, 2022

The voters have been fairly patient with the Wildcats after losses to USC, Stanford, Oregon, and Arizona State. Their biggest drop was three spots after losing to the Women of Troy for their first loss of the season and again after losing in overtime at Oregon. Their six-point loss at Stanford kept them steady at No. 8 that week. That patience may have finally waned as Arizona had trouble putting Washington away then lost to Washington State.

Arizona, No. 2 Stanford, and No. 25 Oregon are the only Pac-12 teams ranked. Oregon moved into a tie for No. 25 despite a home loss to the Cardinal. Washington State received enough votes to gain six points.

South Carolina is still the unanimous No. 1.

This story has been updated because the AP initially had Oregon as first on the “others receiving votes” list.