Bennedict Mathurin wins third Pac-12 Player of the Week of 2021-22 season

Bennedict Mathurin made the most of a primetime matchup against Oregon Saturday night, and on Monday he was rewarded with his third Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of the season.

Mathurin scored a game-high 24 points in Arizona’s 84-81 win over the Ducks. He scored 20 points in UA’s 83-69 victory over Oregon State last Thursday.

On the week Mathurin averaged 22.0 points on 48 percent shooting (15 of 31), including 6-of-13 behind the arc (46%), as well as 4.5 rebounds and three assists.

This is Arizona’s fifth Pac-12 Player of the Week honor this season, matching the most in program history (2000-01, 1992-93, 1987-88). With three Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, Mathurin ties Derrick Williams for the most by an Arizona player since 2010-11.

Mathurin is also in contention for the Wooden Award (national player of the year).

The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Montreal is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 47.7% shooting this year. He has scored 20 or more points in four straight games.