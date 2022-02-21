Former Arizona guard Brandon Williams signs two-year, two-way deal with Trailblazers

Two months after making his NBA debut with the Portland Trailblazers, Brandon Williams is about to become well acquainted with the City of Roses.

The Trailblazers are signing the former Arizona guard to a two-year, two-way contract according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Blazers are also signing G League guard Brandon Williams on a two-year, two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2022

Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Trailblazers back in December and played 12 minutes over two games.

Williams, 22, has averaged 22.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 13 games with the G-League’s Westchester Knicks.

Williams was a Pac-12 All-Freshman selection in 2018-19 before a knee injury took away his sophomore season. Williams announced ahead of the 2020-2021 season that he would forego his college eligibility and turn pro.

As a two-way player, Williams will be eligible to be active for up to 50 of Portland’s 82 regular season games. He’ll earn a salary of $462,629, half of the rookie minimum.

NBA teams are allowed to carry up to two two-way players in addition to 15 active roster spots.

As a two-way player, Williams will split time between Portland and the G-League. The Trail Blazers don’t have their own G-League team, which means Williams could keep playing for the Westchester Knicks or another organization.

Williams missed the Knicks’ most recent game with right knee soreness. He had been averaging 28 points and 7.8 assists over Westchester’s previous four games.