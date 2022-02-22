5-star point guard Kylan Boswell, an Arizona target, set to announce Monday

A very special guest at Arizona’s win over Oregon on Saturday, and all the festivities that preceded it, is set to make his college choice.

5-star point guard Kylan Boswell will choose between the Wildcats, Illinois and UNLV on Monday.

Next Monday, February 28th, I'll be heading to @AZCompass_Prep to sit down with 5-star point guard Kylan Boswell (@BamBam_Boz), where he will announce his college decision on @basketbllnews. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/lfNP7wGFWi — Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) February 22, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Boswell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the second-best point guard and the No. 2 prospect from Arizona. He plays for Phoenix’s Compass Prep, the same school that 5-star wing (and fellow UA target) Mookie Cook.

Boswell was in Tucson last weekend for the UA/Oregon game, and was also on hand for ESPN College GameDay’s broadcast from McKale Center. He spent time sitting right behind the team while also conversing with coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy.

“It was cool to fanboy over Holly Rowe and Jay Bilas,” Boswell told 247Sports’ Travis Branham.

Arizona does not have a commitment yet in 2023.