 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

5-star point guard Kylan Boswell, an Arizona target, set to announce Monday

By Brian J. Pedersen
/ new
arizona-wildcats-mens-basketball-kylan-boswell-recruiting-illinois-unlv-espn-gameday-2023 Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

A very special guest at Arizona’s win over Oregon on Saturday, and all the festivities that preceded it, is set to make his college choice.

5-star point guard Kylan Boswell will choose between the Wildcats, Illinois and UNLV on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Boswell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the second-best point guard and the No. 2 prospect from Arizona. He plays for Phoenix’s Compass Prep, the same school that 5-star wing (and fellow UA target) Mookie Cook.

Boswell was in Tucson last weekend for the UA/Oregon game, and was also on hand for ESPN College GameDay’s broadcast from McKale Center. He spent time sitting right behind the team while also conversing with coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy.

“It was cool to fanboy over Holly Rowe and Jay Bilas,” Boswell told 247Sports’ Travis Branham.

Arizona does not have a commitment yet in 2023.

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...