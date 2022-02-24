Arizona men’s basketball at Utah: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day! Doubly so!
The 2nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) begin their final road trip of the regular season when they visit the Utah Utes (11-16, 4-13).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Utah game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021
- Time: 9 p.m. MST
- Location: Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 11-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 88 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?
Arizona-Utah will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?
The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Utah?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Utah
- 5-star point guard Kylan Boswell, an Arizona target, set to announce Monday
- Former Arizona guard Brandon Williams signs two-year, two-way deal with Trailblazers
- Bennedict Mathurin wins third Pac-12 Player of the Week of 2021-22 season
- Arizona men’s basketball climbs to No. 2 in Associated Press Top 25, trailing only Gonzaga
Loading comments...