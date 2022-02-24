Arizona women’s basketball loses first home game of the season

If there was one team that was going to have no sympathy for the injury woes of Arizona women’s basketball, it was most likely to be UCLA. The Bruins have spent much of the season missing various players, even forfeiting a game against Oregon due to injuries. Seeing the Wildcats without leading scorer Cate Reese was a big opportunity for a team desperately trying to get a spot in the postseason. The Bruins took full advantage in a 64-46 victory.

Arizona did not play well as a team. The Wildcats dribbled the ball without purpose. They made puzzling passes. They were forced to take several questionable shots late in the shot clock. And they didn’t rebound the ball.

UCLA outrebounded Arizona 48-26 The Wildcats shot just 28 percent, including 25 from 3-point distance. They allowed the Bruins to get 20 second-chance points. It was a recipe for a blowout and the first home loss of the season.

The biggest bright spot was the return of Ariyah Copeland who hadn’t played since Feb. 4. She scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

Shaina Pellington led the Wildcats with 14 points. She also had three rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Bendu Yeaney was the only other Arizona player to score in double figures. She scored 10 points but was only 2 for 8 from the field. Most of her points came from the free throw line.

Arizona must hope to put things together before facing USC on Saturday or the Wildcats could fall out of the top four in the conference and lose the first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

