Arizona men’s basketball at Colorado game thread

It’s game day!
The 2nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) will try to win their first game in Boulder since 2015 when they face the Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Colorado game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2021
- Time: 6 p.m. MST
- Location: CU Events Center; Boulder, Colo.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 9.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 84 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?
Arizona-Colorado will be televised on ESPN2. Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?
The stream of Arizona-Colorado can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Loading comments...