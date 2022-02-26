Arizona men’s basketball at Colorado game thread

It’s game day!

The 2nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) will try to win their first game in Boulder since 2015 when they face the Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Colorado game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2021

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2021 Time: 6 p.m. MST

6 p.m. MST Location: CU Events Center; Boulder, Colo.

CU Events Center; Boulder, Colo. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 9.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 84 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?

Arizona-Colorado will be televised on ESPN2. Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?

The stream of Arizona-Colorado can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: