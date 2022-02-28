Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 2 in Associated Press Top 25

When does a loss not hurt you in the rankings? When everyone else around you follows suit.

The Arizona Wildcats stayed at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, despite losing by 16 at Colorado on Saturday night. That’s because they were part of an unprecedented Saturday when the top 6 schools all lost.

Arizona collected 1,460 vote points, only one fewer than a week ago, to sit behind still-No. 1 Gonzaga, which lost at Saint Mary’s but stayed in the top spot. The Bulldogs no longer have all the first-place votes, though, getting 46 while No. 3 Baylor got four and No. 4 Duke got 11.

While the UA and Gonzaga held their spots, the other Top 10 teams that lost did not. Auburn fell from No. 3 to No. 5, Purdue dropped from No. 4 to No. 8, Kansas slipped from No. 5 to No. 6, Kentucky went from No. 6 to No. 7, Villanova went from No. 8 to No. 11 and Texas Tech dropped to No. 12 from No. 9. That allowed Baylor (which beat Kansas) and Duke to climb.

Still at No. 16 is USC, whom the Wildcats (25-3, 14-2) play Tuesday night in Los Angeles with a shot to clinch the Pac-12 title. A loss to the Trojans (25-4, 14-4) would push back clinching to the weekend.