Arizona women’s basketball falls again in Associated Press Top 25

It wasn’t a perfect week for Arizona women’s basketball, but the Wildcats showed that they could flourish without Cate Reese if they needed to. The Associated Press voters still dropped them two spots to No. 14.

POLL ALERT: Iowa climbs nine spots in women's AP Top 25 to No. 12, Texas back into top 10; South Carolina, Stanford remain 1-2 as top five unchanged.



Arizona had a difficult first game without their leading scorer. They lost to UCLA in their first home defeat this season. It looked like they might get swept in McKale with USC running out to a 16-4 lead. It was 16-5 at the end of the first ten minutes. And then the Wildcats found themselves.

Was it a revelation or a temporary fix? The poll voters aren’t convinced.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Stanford remains ranked at No. 2. Oregon fell back out of the poll after losing to Colorado. The Ducks are receiving votes as are Washington State and the Buffaloes.

All of the teams are headed to Las Vegas where eight of the teams will tip off the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday. Stanford, Oregon, Washington State, and Arizona await the winners of those games.