5-star point guard Kylan Boswell commits to Arizona over Illinois, UNLV

On the cusp of its first Pac-12 title since 2018, Arizona has just landed a player who could help it win future titles.

5-star point guard Kylan Boswell has committed to the Wildcats, picking them over Illinois and UNLV.

Kylan Boswell, the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to Arizona, he tells @247Sports. || Story: https://t.co/wsywfeJsWH pic.twitter.com/8Qz5C1hSK3 — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) February 28, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Boswell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the second-best point guard and the No. 2 prospect from Arizona. He is the highest-ranked player to pick the Wildcats since point guard Nico Mannion (No. 9) in 2019.

Boswell, who visited Arizona earlier this month when ESPN’s College GameDay was in town, plays for Phoenix’s Compass Prep. That’s the same school that 5-star wing (and fellow UA target) Mookie Cook plays for.

Here’s what 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins had to say about Boswell, whom he compares to Patrick Beverely of the Los Angeles Clippers: