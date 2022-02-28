5-star point guard Kylan Boswell commits to Arizona over Illinois, UNLV

On the cusp of its first Pac-12 title since 2018, Arizona has just landed a player who could help it win future titles.
5-star point guard Kylan Boswell has committed to the Wildcats, picking them over Illinois and UNLV.
Kylan Boswell, the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to Arizona, he tells @247Sports. || Story: https://t.co/wsywfeJsWH pic.twitter.com/8Qz5C1hSK3— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) February 28, 2022
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Boswell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the second-best point guard and the No. 2 prospect from Arizona. He is the highest-ranked player to pick the Wildcats since point guard Nico Mannion (No. 9) in 2019.
Boswell, who visited Arizona earlier this month when ESPN’s College GameDay was in town, plays for Phoenix’s Compass Prep. That’s the same school that 5-star wing (and fellow UA target) Mookie Cook plays for.
Here’s what 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins had to say about Boswell, whom he compares to Patrick Beverely of the Los Angeles Clippers:
“Boswell is a competitive and winning point guard with a strong and sturdy frame who sets the tone on the defensive end. One of the best on-ball defenders in his class, Boswell is aggressive in getting into opposing ball handlers and guarding with physicality. He has the length to make life hard on whoever he is facing and is one who wins most one-on-one battles when guarding in transition. “Timely” is the best word to describe his offensive game. Boswell plays with pace and is fundamentally sound off the bounce. He has the vision to make the right pass and can be dependable shooting the ball from deep when in rhythm although his shot could use more consistency. However, he always can be counted upon to make the big play at the right time — whether it be a timely bucket, pass, or forced turnover. He is all about winning and is one of those players who is proven in uplifting a team with great talent around him.”
